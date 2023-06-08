Toshiba board recommends shareholders support tender offer by JIP-led consortium

The logo of Toshiba Corporation is displayed at the company's building in Kawasaki, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday its board of directors decided to recommend shareholders to take up a tender offer by a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Toshiba's board earlier this year accepted the buyout offer, which would value the Japanese electronics conglomerate at 4,620 yen a share or 2 trillion yen ($14.29 billion) in total, but did not go as far as recommending shareholders to tender their shares.

($1 = 139.9100 yen)

