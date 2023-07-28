Toshiba buyout pushed back to Aug due to delay in regulatory approval
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Friday a group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) is expected to launch a tender offer for the industrial conglomerate "sometime in August 2023", a delay from late July.
Toshiba said in a statement that procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations in some jurisdictions are expected to be completed only after Aug. 1.
