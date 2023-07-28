Toshiba buyout pushed back to Aug due to delay in regulatory approval

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Friday a group led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) is expected to launch a tender offer for the industrial conglomerate "sometime in August 2023", a delay from late July.

Toshiba said in a statement that procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations in some jurisdictions are expected to be completed only after Aug. 1.

