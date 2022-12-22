Toshiba's preferred bidder to seal $10.6 bln loan deal this week -Yomiuri















TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp (6502.T), is set to sign a loan agreement of about 1.4 trillion yen ($10.62 billion) with lenders some time this week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The loans include a commitment line of 200 billion yen, the paper said. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (8316.T) and Mizuho Bank (8411.T) would provide about 400 billion to 500 billion yen each, it said.

($1 = 131.8100 yen)

