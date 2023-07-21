Total buys 50% stake in Turkey's Ronesans Enerji

TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck
FILE PHOTO-The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk, France, January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

ISTANBUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's conglomerate Ronesans Holding Chairman Erman Ilicak said on Friday that France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) had acquired a 50% stake in its subsidiary Ronesans Enerji.

The company did not provide further details on the price of the acquisition.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next