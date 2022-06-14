TotalEnergies to buy 25% stake in Adani New Industries Ltd as part of India hydrogen deal

The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarter skyscraper in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) as part of a deal to form a new green hydrogen project in India with the Adani company.

TotalEnergies, one of the world's biggest oil and gas producers, has faced criticism from climate activists and has been moving into the renewable energy sector and diversifying away from hydrocarbon-centred activities in recent years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.