TotalEnergies to buy full control of renewables company Total Eren

The logo of TotalEnergies
The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarters skyscraper in the La Defense business district near Paris, France, June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Tuesday that it would take full control of renewable energy company Total Eren, increasing its stake from 30% in the company to full ownership.

TotalEnergies said that as part of the transaction, Total Eren would be valued on an enterprise value basis at 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion), and that the acquisition of a further 70.8% in Total Eren represented a net investment of around 1.5 billion euros for TotalEnergies.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next