TotalEnergies and ENI transfer over to QatarEnergy stake in some Lebanon assets

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stands near QatarEnergy CEO and Qatar's Minister of Energy Saad al-Kaabi, Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad, Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, and Chairman and CEO at TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne, during a meeting as QatarEnergy joins TotalEnergies and Eni to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off the coast of Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon January 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Oil companies TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Eni (ENI.MI) said on Monday they had completed the transfer to QatarEnergy of a 30% interest in the exploration Blocks 4 and 9 which are situated off the coast of Lebanon.

TotalEnergies and Eni will each retain a 35% interest in the blocks with QatarEnergy holding the remaining 30%.

"We are very pleased to welcome QatarEnergy in our exploration acreage in Lebanon. The recent delineation of Lebanon's maritime border with Israel has created a new momentum for the exploration of its hydrocarbon potential," said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

