TotalEnergies says it bought a biogas producer and some solar projects in Poland















PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Energy giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) bought biogas producer Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB) as well as some solar power projects in Poland, the French company said on Monday as it further expands its footprint in the country.

The takeover of PGB, a company that employs 130 people at 17 sites across Poland, was completed in February, TotalEnergies said, adding the move would add a total power production capacity of 166 gigawatt hours (GWh) to its portfolio.

TotalEnergies also said it had acquired six Polish solar projects from a company called FFKM112.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon











