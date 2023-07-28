Toyota says to sell $1.8 billion worth of KDDI shares
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday it has decided to sell around a 250 billion yen ($1.80 billion) stake in KDDI Corp (9433.T).
The world's largest automaker by sales said the Japanese telecom company will buy back shares at 3,900 yen a piece, the company said in a statement.
Toyota's stakes in KDDI will fall to 11.71% from 14.68%.
($1 = 139.0500 yen)
