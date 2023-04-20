TPG, AmerisourceBergen to buy OneOncology in deal valued at $2.1 bln
April 20 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and asset management firm TPG Inc (TPG.O) said on Thursday they have agreed to buy OneOncology from General Atlantic in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.
TPG will buy a majority interest in OneOncology, while AmerisourceBergen will purchase a minority stake for around $685 million in cash.
OneOncology is a partnership of U.S. cancer practitioners with more than 900 affiliated providers.
The deal is expected to contribute a few cents to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted profit in the first year post close.
