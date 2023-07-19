TPG to buy healthcare IT platform Nextech for $1.4 bln
July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Inc (TPG.O) said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy healthcare IT platform Nextech for $1.4 billion.
Nextech provides specialty physician offices with electronic medical records and software to manage administrative and financial tasks.
TPG said it will invest in the platform through its private-equity arm, TPG Capital.
The deal is subject to regulatory review and is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, TPG said.
