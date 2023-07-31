TPG, Francisco Partners to take software firm New Relic private in $6.5 bln deal
July 31 (Reuters) - New Relic (NEWR.N) said on Monday that private equity firms TPG (TPG.O) and Francisco Partners will take the software company private in a $6.5 billion all-cash deal.
The company's cloud-based software allows websites and mobile apps to track user interactions and monitor servers and databases.
The private equity firms offered New Relic shareholders $87 per share, representing a premium of 17.5% to the stock's closing price on Friday.
