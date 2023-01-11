Trafigura exits Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy















NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global commodity trader Trafigura said it has completed the sale of its 24.5% stake in Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy to Hara Capital Sarl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mareterra Group Holding formerly known as Genera Group Holding.

Reuters in 2021 reported that Trafigura was preparing to sell its stake in Nayara - an Indian oil refining joint venture with Russia's Rosneft (ROSN.MM) - to Italy's Genera. read more

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely











