TravelCenters of America says Arko's $1.4 bln bid not superior to BP
March 28 (Reuters) - TravelCenters of America (TA.O) on Tuesday confirmed Arko Corp's (ARKO.O) $1.4 billion takeover offer is not superior to its existing proposal from British energy giant BP Plc (BP.L).
Store operator Arko said on Monday it had made a buyout offer for TravelCenters, which was higher than BP's $1.3 billion bid in mid-February.
But TravelCenters' board said Arko's proposal did not constitute a superior offer and had a high level of execution risk due to the latter's inability to secure committed financing.
The board also noted Arko's sub-investment grade credit rating was unattractive to Service Properties Trust (SVC.O), which owns most of TravelCenters' properties.
TravelCenters owns a network of about 281 highway sites across 44 U.S. states and offers services beyond fueling, including truck maintenance, restaurants, travel stores and parking, which account for 70% of the business's profit margin.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsVista Equity explores sale of software company Tripleseat
Private equity firm Vista Equity is exploring the sale of Tripleseat in a deal it hopes will value the catering and event management software vendor at as much as $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
- DealsLogistics startup Lalatech files application for Hong Kong IPO
Hong Kong-based on-demand logistics startup Lalatech Holdings Limited, backed by Hillhouse and Sequoia Capital, has submitted an application to the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering (IPO).