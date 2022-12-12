Trimble to buy transportation management platform in $1.98 bln deal
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Technology solutions provider Trimble Inc (TRMB.O) said on Monday it will acquire transportation management platform Transporeon in an all-cash deal valued at 1.88 billion euros ($1.98 billion).
($1 = 0.9494 euros)
