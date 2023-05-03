TSMC, partners plan up to $11 bln investment on German fabrication plant -Bloomberg News















May 3 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) is in talks with partners to invest as much as 10 billion euros ($11.04 billion) to build a chip fabrication plant in Germany, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The venture between TSMC, NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O), Robert Bosch GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE) will have a budget of at least 7 billion euros, including state subsidies, but is likely to end up closer to 10 billion euros, according to the report.

TSMC has already been in advanced talks with Saxony, the region where the plant would be built, with focus on government subsidies to support the investment, Reuters reported in March citing two people familiar with the matter.

Infineon declined to comment. TSMC, NXP and Robert Bosch did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9061 euros)

Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.