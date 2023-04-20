Turkey's Getir denies reports of deal that would roughly halve valuation
ISTANBUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's fast delivery company Getir denied on Thursday reports of a deal that values it at $6.5 billion, roughly half of its valuation last year, adding that it is always in talks with investors for new funding.
"Recent rumors claiming that Getir has as of now raised $500 million at a valuation of $6.5 billion is incorrect," the company said in a statement.
"If and when we conclude a structured or a priced round, we will share the news with the public," the company added.
News website Insider reported on Wednesday that Getir raised $300 million from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala, citing industry sources. The deal would cut the company's valuation almost in half.
In March last year, Getir closed a $768 million funding round led by Mubadala that valued the company at around $12 billion.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessHasten Biopharmaceutic's $315 mln funding round co-led by CBC, Mubadala
China's pharmaceutical firm Hasten Biopharmaceutic has raised $315 million in a fundraising round co-led by Asia's largest healthcare investment firm CBC Group and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.
- DealsUK watchdog says Cochlear's Oticon Medical takeover can hurt competition
A UK regulator said on Thursday that Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's acquisition of Demant's hearing implants unit could hurt competition and lead to high prices for the National Health Service.