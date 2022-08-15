Turquoise Hill committee terminates review of Rio Tinto's $2.7 bln offer

The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO) said on Monday its special committee terminated the review and consideration of Rio Tinto Ltd's (RIO.AX) proposal to buy the rest 49% for $2.7 billion as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.

The committee determined that Rio's offer of C$34 ($26.57) per share was not in the best interest of Turquoise Hill or its minority shareholders, the Canadian company said in a statement.

"Engagement between the parties has not resulted in a consensus on value and price or in any improved proposal from Rio Tinto," Turquoise added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In March, Rio Tinto proposed to buy the 49% of Turquoise Hill it does not already own, paving the way for direct ownership of the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia. read more

Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2795 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.