Turquoise Hill delays shareholder meet on $3.3 bln Rio Tinto buyout
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO) said on Tuesday it would delay by a week to Nov. 8 a special shareholder meeting to vote on a proposed takeover by Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) following a request from the mining giant.
Rio has proposed a $3.3 billion deal for Turquoise Hill shares it does not already own, seeking a 66% stake in Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, the world's largest known copper and gold deposits.
Rio raised its offer to C$43-per-share but still faces opposition from multiple parties including Turquoise Hill's second-largest shareholder Pentwater Capital Management, as well as proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).
