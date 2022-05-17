1 minute read
Twitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal
May 17 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Tuesday it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44-billion deal at the agreed price and terms.
The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022, the company said.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
