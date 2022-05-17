Twitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 17 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Tuesday it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44-billion deal at the agreed price and terms.

The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022, the company said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.