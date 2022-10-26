Twitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms-JPMorgan exec
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) plans to close its deal with billionaire Elon Musk on previously agreed price and terms, Anu Aiyengar, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co, told a conference in New York.
Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up. read more
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) are Twitter's financial advisors.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessIndia's Dabur posts lower profit as costs rise, enters seasoning business
Dabur India on Wednesday reported a fall in quarterly profit as higher commodity prices weighed on margins, and said it would acquire a majority stake in spices and seasoning maker Badshah Masala.
- DealsNeptune Energy in talks to sell German oil and gas assets -sources
British oil company Neptune Energy is in advanced talks to sell its oil and gas assets in Germany to private equity firm Shorelight, industry sources told Reuters.