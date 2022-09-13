Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

