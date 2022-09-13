1 minute read
Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase.
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
