Twitter spam accounts for last four quarter 'well under 5%'-CEO

A 3D-printed Twitter logo on non-3D printed Twitter logos is seen in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

May 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday tweeted that internal estimates of spam accounts on the service for the last four quarters were "well under 5%."

Agrawal said on Twitter that this estimate can not be reproduced externally given the need to use both public and private information.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kenneth Li and Katie Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.