Twitter spam accounts for last four quarter 'well under 5%'-CEO
May 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday tweeted that internal estimates of spam accounts on the service for the last four quarters were "well under 5%."
Agrawal said on Twitter that this estimate can not be reproduced externally given the need to use both public and private information.
Reporting by Kenneth Li and Katie Paul
