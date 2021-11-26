Two major shareholders of Colombia's Nutresa to analyze majority-stake offer

The logo of Nutresa is seen in Medellin, Colombia June 26, 2019. Picture taken June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Two of the biggest shareholders in Colombia's Nutresa, the country's largest processed food producer, will analyze a public offer to buy a majority stake in the company, they said on Friday.

Nutresa (NCH.CN) received an offer for between 50.1% and 62.625% of its circulating shares from Nugil SAS, which is controlled by financial conglomerate Grupo Gilinski.

The deal would be worth between $1.78 billion and $2.22 billion.

Holding company Grupo SURA (SIS.CN) has a 35.7% stake in Nutresa, making it the largest shareholder. It is conducting rigorous analysis of the offer, which has come at a complicated time, due to effects of the pandemic, President Gonzalo Perez said.

"We understand that this decision requires analyzing the price of a share not at a particular moment, but over time," Perez said in a video message shared with reporters.

Earlier Grupo SURA reported its shareholders had authorized directors to seek a strategic partner to take a non-controlling stake in the company.

Grupo SURA's share price rose 2.92% on Friday to 23,260 Colombian pesos ($5.86).

Grupo SURA is made up of insurer Suramericana and pension fund manager Sura Asset Manager and owns 20% to 50% stakes in Bancolombia (BIC.CN), investor Grupo Argos (ARG.CN) and processed food company Grupo Nutresa (NCH.CN).

Grupo Argos, which owns a 10% stake in Nutresa, has called an extraordinary meeting for shareholders on Dec. 3 to discuss the offer and analyze potential conflicts of interest of board members.

Nutresa's shares declined 0.14% to 28,200 pesos in the session.

($1 = 3,969.49 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

