Tyro Payments ends buyout discussions with Potentia after rejecting A$875 mln bid
May 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Tyro Payments (TYR.AX) said on Monday it has ended deal discussions with suitor Potentia Capital, months after the payment terminals firm rejected the private equity group's A$875 million ($593.5 million) buyout proposal.
Potentia's decision to withdraw the offer follows Tyro granting it due diligence and engaging in "extensive negotiation" of material commercial terms, Tyro said in a statement.
"Tyro also worked with Potentia to develop processes that could potentially address regulatory requirements to reduce risk to Tyro by providing increased confidence of completion in a reasonable timeframe," it added.
Potentia had first offered to buy Tyro for A$1.27 per share in September, then improved its offer to A$1.60 in December.
Tyro rejected both offers, saying they undervalued the company.
In January, Tyro opened the door to re-engaging with Potentia by offering it access to its books to come up with an improved proposal and confirm the necessary funding commitments.
Potentia did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsLaw firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling plan merger
London-based law firm Allen & Overy and New York's Shearman & Sterling plan to merge, they announced on Sunday, in a deal that would create one of the world's largest legal practices with combined global revenue of approximately $3.4 billion.
- DealsMexico takes over part of Grupo Mexico railway, spooking investors
Mexico's government on Friday took over part of a railway in southern Mexico operated by a unit of Grupo Mexico , sending shares in the mining and infrastructure company tumbling more than 4% after the expropriation.