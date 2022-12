Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian payment terminals firm Tyro Payments (TYR.AX) on Monday rejected the revised proposal from private equity firm Potentia Capital of A$1.60 per share which values the company at A$875 million ($593.43 million).

The company also flagged that Westpac (WBC.AX) said it will not submit an offer to Tyro.

($1 = 1.4745 Australian dollars)

