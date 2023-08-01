UAE's E& signs binding agreement with PPF Group to acquire controlling stake -statement

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Company "E&" (EAND.AD) signed a binding agreement with PPF Group to acquire a controlling stake in PPF telecom’s assets in Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia, a statement from E& said on Tuesday.

"The upfront consideration for acquisition is (euros) 2.150 billion in exchange for 50%+1 share economic stake in both service and infrastructure companies (except for Hungary where Corvinus owns a 25% stake in the respective businesses)," it added.

Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.