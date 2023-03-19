UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion, Financial Times reports

Meeting on UBS and Credit Suisse at the Swiss Finance Department, in Bern
The logo of Credit Suisse is pictured in front of the Swiss Parliament Building, in Bern, Switzerland, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 19 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources.

The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, UBS has agreed to a softening of a material adverse change clause that would void the deal if its credit default spreads jump.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry and Barbara Lewis

