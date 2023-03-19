UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion, Financial Times reports
March 19 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) has agreed to buy Credit Suisse after increasing its offer to more than $2 billion, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources.
The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, UBS has agreed to a softening of a material adverse change clause that would void the deal if its credit default spreads jump.
Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsPearson agrees to sell online unit to Regent
British education group Pearson said it would sell Pearson Online Learning Services (POLS) to private equity group Regent for a deferred sum paid over a number of years, as it seeks to reshape its portfolio towards lifelong learning.
- DealsBillionaire Forrest bids for nickel miner Mincor in $504 mln deal
Wyloo Metals, owned by Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest, offered on Tuesday to buy all the shares of Mincor Resources it does not already own, valuing the nickel developer at A$750 million ($504 million).