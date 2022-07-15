1 minute read
UK to accept CHC's undertakings in Babcock helicopter deal
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it proposed to accept the final undertakings given by CHC Group in relation to its acquisition last year of Babcock's helicopter services unit.
Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James
