UK competition regulator probes $2.1 bln LKQ-Uni-Select deal















June 15 (Reuters) - UK's competition regulator on Thursday launched a probe into auto parts provider LKQ Corp's (LKQ.O) C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion) deal to buy Uni-Select Inc (UNS.TO).

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set a deadline of Aug. 10 for its preliminary decision.

The deal, which was announced in February, is expected to help LKQ tap into Canada-based Uni-Select's strong presence in the aftermarket auto parts business.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.