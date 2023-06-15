UK competition regulator probes $2.1 bln LKQ-Uni-Select deal
June 15 (Reuters) - UK's competition regulator on Thursday launched a probe into auto parts provider LKQ Corp's (LKQ.O) C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion) deal to buy Uni-Select Inc (UNS.TO).
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set a deadline of Aug. 10 for its preliminary decision.
The deal, which was announced in February, is expected to help LKQ tap into Canada-based Uni-Select's strong presence in the aftermarket auto parts business.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsPatterson-UTI, NexTier merge to form $5.4 billion oil-well services firm
Patterson-UTI Energy and NexTier Oilfield Solutions on Thursday agreed to merge in an all-stock deal to create a $5.4 billion oil services firm.