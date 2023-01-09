UK competition watchdog directs in-depth probe into ForFarmers-Boparan deal















Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog on Monday called for an in-depth probe into the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers (FFARM.AS) and British firm Boparan.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the undertakings offered by ForFarmers and Boparan did not provide reasonable solution to the substantial lessening of competition pointed out by the regulator last month.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of ForFarmers in the headline)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.