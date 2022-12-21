UK competition watchdog says ForFarmers-Boparan deal could trigger higher costs for farmers
Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog said on Wednesday the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers (FFARM.AS) and British firm Boparan could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed poultry.
The deal raised competition concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales where it could lead to higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or worse quality of service, the Competition and Markets Authority said after its Phase 1 probe.
