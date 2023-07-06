UK hedge fund Man Group to buy controlling interest in Varagon Capital
July 6 (Reuters) - London-listed hedge fund Man Group (EMG.L) on Thursday agreed to buy a controlling interest in U.S. middle market private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners.
Man Group said it would pay $183 million in cash to selling interest holders, which include Aflac Inc (AFL.N), Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N), American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and former members of Varagon's management.
