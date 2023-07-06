UK hedge fund Man Group to buy controlling interest in Varagon Capital

July 6 (Reuters) - London-listed hedge fund Man Group (EMG.L) on Thursday agreed to buy a controlling interest in U.S. middle market private credit manager Varagon Capital Partners.

Man Group said it would pay $183 million in cash to selling interest holders, which include Aflac Inc (AFL.N), Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG.N), American International Group Inc (AIG.N) and former members of Varagon's management.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















