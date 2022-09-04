U.K. home builders Countryside Partnerships, Vistry near merger deal -WSJ

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British home builders Countryside Partnerships PLC (CSPC.L) and Vistry Group PLC (VTYV.L) are nearing a deal to merge and form a $3.2 billion residential developer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The deal, in which Vistry is expected to pay mostly stock for its counterpart, could be announced as soon as this coming week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

