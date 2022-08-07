1 minute read
UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, report says
LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain has launched an investigation under new national security rules into the sale of a 60% stake in National Grid's (NG.L) gas transmission and metering business to a consortium led by Australia's Macquarie, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.
National Grid agreed to sell the unit for an enterprise value of about 9.6 billion pounds ($12.7 billion) in March. read more
Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Paul Sandle Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
