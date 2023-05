LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain gave the green light to satellite company Viasat's (VSAT.O) acquisition of rival Inmarsat, confirming the $7.3 billion deal would not substantially reduce competition in the supply of wifi on commercial flights.

The Competition and Markets Authority's approval in a statement on Tuesday followed the provisional clearance it gave the deal in March.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.