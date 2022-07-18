UK regulator reconsiders decision on Meta-Giphy deal

Meta and Giphy logos are seen in this illustration taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday that it was reconsidering its decision relating to Facebook owner Meta's (META.O) deal to buy animated images platform Giphy.

The U.S. tech giant last month won an appeal against the regulator, which had blocked the acquisition. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.