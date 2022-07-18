UK regulator reconsiders decision on Meta-Giphy deal
July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday that it was reconsidering its decision relating to Facebook owner Meta's (META.O) deal to buy animated images platform Giphy.
The U.S. tech giant last month won an appeal against the regulator, which had blocked the acquisition. read more
