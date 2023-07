July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator on Thursday referred Adobe's (ADBE.O) $20 billion buyout of cloud-based designer platform Figma to an in-depth probe after the Photoshop owner failed to offer undertakings to ease the regulator's concerns.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

