UK Stocks Factors to watch on Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 22 points lower at 7,472 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BRIDGEPOINT: Singapore's Temasek has agreed to buy Element Materials Technology for about $7 billion from London-listed buyout firm Bridgepoint Group (BPTB.L), two sources familiar with the matter said. read more

* M&C SAATCHI: AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L) has made a fresh takeover offer for advertising giant M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) which includes a partial cash alternative for investors in the British group, Sky News reported on Sunday. read more

* UNILEVER PLC: Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever Plc (ULVR.L), ratcheting up the pressure on the consumer goods maker, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. read more

* INFORMA: Information services and events organiser Informa (INF.L) is preparing to launch an auction process to sell its clinical trial data provider Citeline in a deal that could value the business at up to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.63 billion), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* VODAFONE: Telecom firms Vodafone (VOD.L) and Iliad are in talks to strike a deal in Italy that would combine their respective businesses in a bid to end cut-throat competition in the euro zone's third-biggest economy, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

* BP: The United Steelworkers union on Friday said proposals by energy giant BP Plc would undermine its 56-year-old national program for refinery and chemical plant worker contracts. read more

* SHELL: Shell said on Friday it has officially changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell Plc to Shell Plc (RDSa.L) as part of its plan to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. read more

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) will boost production of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment by adding a second manufacturing plant to help meet soaring demand in the United States. read more

* London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, pulled down by heavyweight mining stocks and banks, while tepid retail sales and rate-hike expectations further dampened investor sentiment. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

