UK watchdog to further probe Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision deal

The Microsoft store sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it will refer Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $68.7-billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) for an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the merger may substantially reduce competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming services.

"Merger will be referred for an in-depth investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns," the CMA said.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Microsoft and Activision have until Sept. 8 to offer an undertaking, the CMA said.

Microsoft had previously said a thorough review would boost confidence in the closure of a deal that would be positive for competition.

The company, which makes the Xbox video games console, announced the deal in January, saying gaming was the "most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment". read more

The deal will add franchises such as "Overwatch", "Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft" to its gaming business and make it a more powerful competitor to Sony and Nintendo.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur

