UK watchdog says Cochlear's Oticon purchase can hurt competition
April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Thursday Australian hearing device maker Cochlear's (COH.AX) acquisition of Danish rival Demant's (DEMANT.CO) hearing implants business Oticon Medical could substantially reduce competition.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found a merger between two of the biggest players in the UK's hearing implant sector could lead to worse outcomes for the patients who rely on these life-changing hearing implants and higher prices for the state-owned National Health Service.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsLottomatica sets IPO price at 9-11 euros per share
Italian gambling group Lottomatica said on Thursday it had set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) in Milan between 9 and 11 euros per share.
- BusinessSingapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic
Singapore-based healthcare investment firm CBC Group said on Thursday that it and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Co completed a $315 million fundraising round for Hasten Biopharmaceutic Co Ltd.