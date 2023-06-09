UK's Alfa Financial discloses $773 mln buyout offer from EQT
June 9 (Reuters) - UK's Alfa Financial Software (ALFAAL.L) said on Friday it had received a number of unsolicited buyout proposals from investment firm EQT, with the latest offer at 208 pence in cash, valuing the company at 614.6 million pounds ($772.86 million).
The company, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said EQT's latest proposal also gave shareholders the option to elect for a partial unlisted share alternative offer.
EQT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.7952 pounds)
