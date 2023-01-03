UK's Cineworld not to sell assets, denies AMC talks
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cineworld (CINE.L), the British cinema operator in bankruptcy proceedings, said on Tuesday it would not sell any of its assets individually, weeks after AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) confirmed it was not in talks to buy some of the UK firm's theatres.
Cineworld said it had not held discussions with AMC about the sale of any of its cinema assets, following media reports, and discussions about a reorganisation of its U.S. operations were ongoing.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- WorldIndian state-run firms to remain exempt from public shareholding norms -govt
Indian state-run companies will continue to be exempt from the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm that requires listed companies to maintain a 25% public shareholding, a government notification said late on Monday.