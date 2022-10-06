Viasat's acquisition of satellite rival Inmarsat could harm competition, UK says















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator raised concerns on Thursday that the $7.3 billion Viasat-Inmarsat satellite merger could hamper competition and lead to airlines facing higher prices for on-board wifi.

"Airlines could be faced with a worse deal because of this merger, which could have knock-on effects for UK consumers as in-flight connectivity becomes more widespread," the Competition and Markets Authority said.

"The CMA is concerned that the loss of competition brought about by the deal could have an adverse impact on UK businesses and consumers," the regulator said of the merger between Nasdaq-listed Viasat and London-based Inmarsat which was announced last year.

The watchdog said the companies now had 5 working days to submit proposals to address its concerns, after which the CMA had a further 5 days to consider whether to accept them or refer the case for an in-depth probe.

In response, Inmarsat Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement that there was "no lack of competition in satellite connectivity for the aviation sector."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.