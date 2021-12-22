UK's Croda agrees $1 bln deal with Cargill for industrial chemicals unit

A Cargill logo is pictured on the Provimi Kliba and Protector animal nutrition factory in Lucens, Switzerland, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speciality chemicals group Croda International has agreed to sell most of its bio-based industrial business to U.S.-based food processing firm Cargill Inc (CARG.UL) for 915 million euros ($1.03 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

Britain's Croda had launched a strategic review earlier this year of its two businesses for industrial customers, including the performance technologies unit it is now selling.

"We will focus our capital and resources on delivering sustainable solutions and scaling our consumer, health and crop care technologies," Croda Chief Executive Officer Steve Foots said in a statement.

The London-listed firm, which supplies vaccine delivery components to Pfizer (PFE.N) for its COVID-19 shot, has been refining the performance tech unit to focus more on high-tech markets, including renewable technology and electric vehicles.

In a separate statement, Cargill said the deal would "dramatically" broaden its offerings to industrial manufacturers looking for more eco-friendly options.

Croda's performance technologies unit brought in sales of 470 million pounds in 2020 for the British company.

($1 = 0.8873 euros)

