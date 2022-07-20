UK's JD Sports in talks to sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group - Sky News

July 20 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), Britain's largest sportswear retailer, was in exclusive talks to sell Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius Group, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Britain's competition regulator last year ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum after its probe found that the combination could lead to a "worse deal" for consumers. read more

JD Sports, which sells brands such as Nike (NKE.N), Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Puma (PUMG.DE) in its physical and online stores, bought Footasylum in 2019 for 86 million pounds ($102.9 million) in its quest for dominance in the sportswear market.

Bury, UK-based JD Sports did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8360 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

