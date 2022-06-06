UK's Melrose to sell Ergotron business to U.S. Sterling Group for $650 mln
June 6 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Melrose Industries Plc (MRON.L) agreed on Monday to sell its Ergotron unit to funds managed by U.S.-based the Sterling Group for $650 million.
The London-listed company expects the sale of the division that manufactures ergonomic desks and office accesssories to complete by the third-quarter of this year.
