UK's Mondi completes sale of 3 Russian packaging converting ops to Gotek
July 3 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc (MNDI.L) said on Monday that the 1.6 billion roubles ($18 million)-sale of its three Russian packaging converting operations to Gotek Group has been completed.
The completion comes almost a month after Mondi terminated a 95 billion rouble-deal to sell its largest plant in Russia - Mondi Syktyvkar - to an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin due to a "lack of progress" in getting approvals.
The company said its board remained committed to sell Syktyvkar and continued to assess all alternative divestment options. ($1 = 88.7000 roubles)
