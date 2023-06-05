UK's Mondi scraps $1.17 bln deal to sell largest Russian plant
June 5 (Reuters) - British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc (MNDI.L) on Monday said it would terminate a 95 billion rouble ($1.17 billion) deal with an investment vehicle owned by Russian billionaire Viktor Kharitonin for its largest plant in Russia, as there was a "lack of progress" in getting necessary approvals.
Mondi's London-listed shares fell 2% in morning trade.
The company had agreed to sell Mondi Syktyvkar, a pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in the capital of the Komi Republic in Russia to Augment Investments in August last year.
While the deal with Augment Investments was off, Mondi said on Monday it "remained committed to divest the plant and will continue to assess all alternative divestment options."
Separately, the company had agreed to sell three of its Russian packaging converting operations to Moscow-based Gotek Group for 1.6 billion roubles in December.
That deal remains in progress, Mondi said.
($1 = 81.3975 roubles)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsIndia's Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024
Indian edtech company Byju's on Monday said it will take its educational institute Aakash Education Services public through an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2024.
- CommoditiesPolymetal considers divestment of Russian business
Gold and silver producer Polymetal International is considering divesting its Russian operations and senior managers have resigned from Russia-related duties after the imposition of U.S. sanctions, the company said on Monday.