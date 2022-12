Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK Paper and packaging firm Mondi plc (MNDI.L) said on Thursday it will sell three of its Russian packaging converting operations to Gotek Group for 1.6 billion rouble ($24.9 million). ($1 = 64.3500 roubles)

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











